Mother-in-Law Sneaks in, Holds Baby Delivered via C-Section First

Wow! Could you imagine? There is a story going viral right now on social media, about a new mother, and how her mother-in-law took a very special moment away from her. This story happened over in the UK.

New mom was in the operating room, about to have a c-section to deliver her baby. She informed her husband that she did not want any family for a little while, and wanted a couple minutes to bond as a family, just the three of them.

Unbeknownst to new mom, husband had called his mother, who works at the hospital, for support. While new mom was recovering, mother-in-law let herself into the recovery room using her work access card without permission. She then held her grandchild, making herself the first to hold and bond with the baby. And to make things even more upsetting, the midwives present told the mother-in-law personal medical information.