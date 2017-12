CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We are in weather transition right now, moving from fall to winter.

With the average high for this time of year at around 40, we’ll be in the 30s for at least the next week or so, starting Thursday says AccuWeather.

In fact, we could be as cold as the low 20s for the high in the middle of next week.

That means any precipitation headed our way would be in the form of snow, but no major storms are on the horizon.