Mother Receives Honorary MBA After Helping Son

A mother’s love and support knows no bounds! And this woman went above and beyond!

Judy O’Connor was surprised at her son’s graduation ceremony when she was presented with an honorary MBA. Her son, Marty O’Connor, had his life change after an accident left him quadriplegic. But Judy never stopped believing in her son.

Marty attended Chapman University in hopes to gets his MBA in business administration. Judy attended every class with her son, and helped him take notes.

So when Marty finally graduated over the weekend, the school honored Judy as well

