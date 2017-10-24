Motorist Gets $150 Ticket for Singing in Car

When your song comes on, sometimes you can’t help but put on your own mini concert in your car. Well, for one guy in Canada, his jubilant singing caused him to cough up $150. Taoufik Moalla was pulled over by four police officers. They asked him if he was screaming, he said no just singing along to “Everybody Dance Now.” Police checked his information, then came back with a hefty ticket. The charge? Screaming in the car and disturbing the peace. He plans on disputing the ticket in court.

No Carpool Karaoke for you!