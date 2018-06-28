Moving Lump on Woman’s Face Is Thing of Nightmares

A 32 year old woman recently returned from a trip to the countryside right outside of Moscow. After she returned, she noticed she had a lump under her skin. The next day, the lump had moved to above her eye, and then down into her lip.

The bumps caused itching and burning, but no other symptoms outside of that. When she went to the doctor, she found out the awful truth: there was a worm inside her face! A nematodes to be exact. These little worms are usually transferred via mosquito bites, and are native to areas in Africa and Asia.

The woman had the worm removed, and made a full recovery.