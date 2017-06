Last week, there was an incident at Disneyland in Anaheim that caused a hazmat team to be called in. The problem? Parents and children were hit by a mass of droppings. What! After the cops, hazmat team, and firefighters investigated the situation, it was determined that no crime had occurred. Why? Because you can’t charge geese. Yep. It seems a flock of geese flew over head and pelted the happy guests with “dirty bird bombs.”

