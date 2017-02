You don’t see many drive-in movie theaters around much anymore. But in Nashville there’s a new attraction coming that is a throw back to the old drive-ins. They’re getting an INDOOR theater that will look like a drive-in. It will be 40,000 square feet with 50 classic cars, full size trees and even hammocks! And it will have the largest IMAX movie screen in the entire country! So you will get the drive-in feel without actually driving in.

