If you, or someone you know, is preparing to go to college soon, you might want to tell them about this website! Raise.me is a website that gives high school students money for college depending on tasks they complete. Students will log into their profile, and register grades, achievements, and activities they are involved in to earn money towards college.

While this website is available across the US, Kent State is the only university in NE Ohio to have partnered with the website.

