Neiman Marcus Released their Fantasy Christmas List

Neiman Marcus releases a fantasy Christmas list for the rich and famous every year. Some items on the list can cost over one million dollars. But, there is a twist to these gifts that has been growing in popularity through the years.

Many of the gifts on the list, while expensive, also have a charity attached to them.

Also portions of every Fantasy Gift will go towards the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

For example: If you buy $50,000 worth of origami ornaments from Paper for Water, the money will go towards cleaning wells for communities in need.

With the Rolls-Royce Yours and Mine gift, which is over $400,000, you will be donating $1,000 to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.

Or a rooftop New Years Eve party for 300 people at the Knickerbocker Hotel. Included is 150 hotel rooms for two nights, drinks, dinner, and a DJ. This will only set you back $1.6 million dollars, but $80,000 will be gifted to the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.