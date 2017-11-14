Nerdy News 11.14.17

Scientists Hope to Bring Back 50,000 year old Lion With Jurassic-Park-Like Experiment

While this is cool and all, c’mon! Did you guys not see the film?? It back fired so hard in Dr. Hammond’s face! Russian scientists have found the body of a well preserved, ancient cave lion cub that was alive during the Ice Age. They are hoping they will be able to clone it! They estimate the cub was around 8 weeks old when it died. They are beginning studies on the specimen now, but are being very careful as to not damage and cause it to start to decay.

Scientists Have Found A Way to Make Old Cells Behave Like Young Cells A crazy discovery was recently made in the realm of cellular biology. This breakthrough may help humans age without as much deterioration in their bodies. A research team was able to take a group of cells, and make them appear, and behave, younger than they were. They been able to recreate the experiment multiple times. When our cells age, they stop splicing. But researchers have found a way to make cells start splicing again. They apply some chemical compounds called reversatrol analogues. Within a small amount of time, this chemical convinces cells to start reproducing again.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Disney Didn’t Hide the Millennium Falcon Very Well. WHOOPS.

The Millennium Falcon being used to film the new movies may be hidden from people on the ground, but unfortunately cannot be hidden from space! Kevin Beaumont was messing around with Google Maps, and decided to look at Longcross Studios, a production studio near London were big name films have been shot. Beaumont found the Millennium Falcon, surrounded by shipping crates, while looking around the studio on Google Maps. Since these images are 1 to 3 years old, this is probably from when Disney was shooting “The Last Jedi.”

Spiderman Character Gets Spin Off

Sony is making a new marvel movie based on a character from the Spiderman universe. Sony’s newest film is expected to be called Morbius. It will be about Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientists in the comic book series that accidentally turned himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure his rare blood disease. Now, in the comics he is a bad guy, later turned somewhat good. We still aren’t sure if this movie will be connected to the current Spiderman movie featuring Tom Holland, and what their take on Dr. Morbius will be.

Researchers are Working to Preserve Wax Recordings of Human Voices

Back in 1911, a Native American man named Ishi emerged from the California forests, the last of his kind. University of California anthropologists were able to get in touch with him and bring him in. Ishi shared hunting techniques and oral traditions with anthropologists Alfred Kroeber and T. T. Waterman. The audio recordings were recorded on wax cylinders, along with hundreds of other recordings of other indigenous people. A team has come together to try and preserve these recordings, as many have cracks and have started to decay.

GADGET:

