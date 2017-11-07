Nerdy News 11.7.17

Call of Duty: WWII

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds (Expansion)

Need for Speed: Payback

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Sonic Forces

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Sarah’s Review of Thor: Ragnarok

Spoiler free: Not only does this movie answer some questions that all fans have had, it also expands the MCU in a great way. The story follows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on his struggle to get back to Asgard, which is under the Iron Fist of the goddess of death, Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. Many of the main story points, especially the parts where Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) is concerned, are nods to the Planet Hulk story line that was part of The Incredible Hulk comic book series. Jeff Goldblum is everything you would hope he would be in a movie where he is the Grandmaster of a planet-wide fight club. You get to see where we are now in the fraternal relationship between Loki (Tom Hiddelston) and Thor, and watch it develop as the film goes on. I was also excited to see Thor and Hulk interact together, which we didn’t get a lot of in previous films. The dynamic between these two titans is interesting to watch. We also get to meet a new kick a$$ heroine named Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson. Her tragic backstory, ‘cool’ attitude, and fighting skills make her a fun character to watch. It’s filled with new revelations, witty dialogue and funny callbacks to popular moments from previous films, cool visuals, and am all star cast. I enjoyed it immensely. It made me even more excited to see Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 next year.

A Drone That Makes Cocktails

Cocktails from the sky! Who wouldn’t want that? Michael Cirino from A Razor/A Shiny Knife company has spoken about their idea to turn drones into mixmasters. They admit there is no real reason to have a drone that can do this… except it would be really cool. You would still have to pour the ingredients in the glass yourself, but the drone would then shake, or stir, your drink and fly it to you.

Amazon in talks for a Lord of the Rings series

Not sure yet if “Yay!” or “Nay.” Amazon is in talks right now with Warner Bros and the estate of J.R.R Tolkien for purchasing the rights to Lord of the Rings. Why, you may ask? To possibly develop it into a TV series. While I am a major fan of Lord of the Rings, I do not want to risk a series near and dear to my heart being “ruined.”



GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Brik Tile: Store LEGOS on Your Wall

10×10 in adjoining plates are easily mounted on the wall in your kids room. Your kids can then stick the bricks on the wall for safe keeping, and for decoration! Each plate can be reused multiple times on different surfaces. And, it even comes with other cool features, like hooks you can attach to the plates for your keys and other things. But let’s say you don’t want it for the kids, and want it for yourself. You can buy the “Structure Kit” and build cool things for storing stuff like mail, pens, business cards, and sunglasses