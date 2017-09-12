Nerdy News 9.12.17

On this week’s Nerdy News:

This week in “Why Japan is cooler than we ever will be,” an indoor amusement park that lets you see if you are faster than Sonic, the same height as your favorite game and anime characters, indoor glider and raft rides, surf on a half pipe.. and so much more.

Scientists made a super spider by having it drink graphene! Their webs that can hold a human. Have these dudes never seen Arachnophobia?

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Its official! B.A Patty Jenkins is returning to direct Wonder Woman 2! The sequel is set to hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

Upcoming Nintendo Switch and 3DS games get a Nintendo Direct this week. Rumor is they will be focusing on the upcoming Mario game, Mario Odyssey.

Seattle has its own Pacman Park!

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

The Polaroid Pop! How did I miss this? It is a portable camera/printer. And it is adorable. Debuting this October for around $200. Oh, and it can connect to your phone. WANT.

