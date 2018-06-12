Nerdy News: All E3 News!

Kingdom Hearts 3 Has Been Given a Release Date

After 13 years, Kingdom Hearts 3 Has finally been given a release date. Sora, Donald and Goofy will set out again on January 29, 2019! We also got a glimpse into two new worlds: Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean. While we have already visited Pirates, this is the first time we have seen game footage of the world for the third installment. As previously mention, Frozen joins the list of brand new worlds we will be visiting, including: Toy Story, Big Hero 6, Monsters Inc., and Tangled.

A list of worlds we have already visited in previous installments of the franchise that have been confirmed for KH3 are as follows: Mount Olympus, Yen Sid’s Tower, and Twilight Town.

Last of Us Part II Gameplay Trailer



Last of Us Part II revealed its game play trailer at E3, and Producer Sarah is pumped. It seems that our girl Ellie will be the main character in Last of Us Part II. The opening sequence seems to jump back and forth between a happier time when Ellie was a teenager, and the present day where she seems to be taking on a hostile group. The graphics have come a long way. If you watch the trailer there is a scene where Ellie shares a moment with a romantic interest. The facial expressions and subtle motions captured in the animation sequence are surprisingly realistic. The gameplay trailer features stealth elements, which was a major part of game play in the first game. We also get a glimpse of melee combat as well. It has not been revealed what Joel’s part will be in this new game, if any. A character seems to hint at the presence of Joel in this trailer, but that is still speculation.

Gears of War 5 Announcement Trailer



It has been announced that the next installment of Gears of War will be coming next year. Not much has been revealed yet story-wise. We do know Microsoft keeps teasing the visual elements of this game. According to them, it is “the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created.” This game will also feature split screen, online co-op, and 4k resolution. It will be available next year for both Xbox One and Microsoft 10.

Doom 2 Has Been Announced



The sequel to Doom has been announced. Doom Eternal has been teased that it will feature twice the amount of demons as the first one. And that’s really all we know at this point. More details will be revealed later this year at Quakecon in Dallas, Texas.

Resident Evil 2 Remake Announcement Trailer



Fan favorite Resident Evil 2 is getting a remake! And boy is it a remake. No longer will there be a fixed camera. Instead the game will feature an over-the-shoulder, third-person camera. The graphics are updated, and you will still be able to play as Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy while you explore the streets of Raccoon City.

Star Fox is Coming to StarLink: Battle for Atlas



Ubisoft is creating the new game StarLink: Battle for Atlas. But Ubisoft recently announced that it was working with Nintendo in order to bring fan favorites to their game. At E3, it was revealed that Star Fox will be taking to the skies in StarLink. The game will be coming to the Switch this October.

Fallout 76 Teaser Trailer



Fallout 76 is a new game in the Fallout franchise, and it has been revealed that this game takes place before all other Fallout games. This means instead of playing in a post apocalyptic world that takes place hundreds of years after the bombs dropped, you will be playing in a world that takes place a couple years after the world was nuked. You will be playing as one of the first survivors to emerge, and start rebuilding society. The setting for the game is in West Virginia, and will take place over 6 huge regions. Fallout 76 is also entirely online. It is also 4 times bigger than Fallout 4, making it the biggest Fallout game to ever be created.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey World Premiere Trailer



The newest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been revealed, and it looks awesome! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will take place in Ancient Greece. Players will get the option to play as a man or a woman. Both are descendants of Leonidas. If that name sounds familiar, that is because it is the same spartan-warrior king that was featured in the film 300.

Gadget of the Week:

Kingdom Hearts 3 was given a release date at E3. Along with the release date, the special editions and collectors items have also been revealed:

Kingdom Hearts PS4 Pro Limited Edition

A limited edition PS4 Pro with a Kingdom Hearts theme was revealed. No details on price.

Kingdom Hearts All in One Package -$99

If you need to catch up on all previous games, and want to still get your hands on Kingdom Hearts 3, then this might be the package for you. The All in One Package includes:

-Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMIX (Download)

-Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (Download)

-Kingdom Hearts 3

-Playstation Theme

-PS4 Custom Keyblade for KH3

Kingdom Hearts 3 Deluxe Edition-$80

Comes with the game, and also an art book and collectors pins.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Bundle Edition- $230

Comes with game, art book, pins, and figures of Donald, Goofy and Sora.