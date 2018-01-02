Nerdy News : Brain Interfaces, Final Fantasy Rides, Create Your Own Comics and More!

Scientists Have Translated brain Activity into Movement

Scientists have found a way to use the basics of cryptography to “code break” the human brain. Through this, they have translated brain activity into movement. This is a big step forward in brain-computer interfaces, like stuff out of the movies! Elon Musk’s company, Neurolink, is working to that end. They hope to have partial brain interface within the next five years, and hope the technology will help treat brain diseases. They also hope to dapple in “human advancement.” Does that mean… super powers? Super powers.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Final Fantasy Ride at Japan’s Universal Studios

Starting January 19th this year, the park will have a roller coaster called Final Fantasy XR Ride. The ride is part of the park’s Cool Japan event. The event runs until June 24th.

Gaming Disorder to be Recognized in 2018 by World Health Organization



Marvel Is Setting Up A Way to Create Your Own Comic!



GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Karaoke Mikey – Portable Microphone and Speaker – $17 – $35

Karaoke on the go! This little gadget allows you to connect your phone via bluetooth, and turns the pair into a portable karaoke set. Perfect for fun nights with friends, or the budding ‘star’ in your life.