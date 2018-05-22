Nerdy News: Gyllenhaal Cast as Villain in New Marvel Film!

It’s official! Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play the villain in the second stand-alone Spiderman film, starring Tom Holland as Spiderman. Gyllenhaal will play comic book villain Mysterio. Fans of the comics will remember Mysterio is a once film special effects technician and stuntman, turned evil after his dreams didn’t turn out quote how he’d hoped they would. He then uses his skills he learned from his career in Hollywood to commit crimes.

While Gyllenhaal is a welcome addition to the MCU, he wasn’t the first pick for the role. Turns out, Ryan Gosling was first pick for the film’s villain. But Gosling had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts with other projects.

