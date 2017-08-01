Nerdy News Highlight: Birds Speak in Sentences Similar to People

Birds, am I right? In my opinion, they are the most interesting group of animals in the whole animal kingdom. Scientists now say that they speak in sentences, similar to people. No, I’m not talking about the genius African Grey parrots you saw on your morning talk show the other day. I’m talking wild birds.

Here’s an example. Let’s say a finch sees a predator in the distance, and has an idea on how to evade the predator. It will give a series of calls out to the rest of its flock to warn them. But, some of the sounds are sometimes used for other messages. The call for “danger” is different than the call for “food.” But combined, the call sounds like “danger-food.” This means that there is danger, but to flock like there is food to avoid the predator. Pretty neat, right?

READ MORE HERE