Nerdy News: How to Tell if Alexa is Listening To You, and More!

A story broke last week that a woman out of Oregon discovered Alexa had been recording her and her husband’s private conversations, and had sent them to a random contact on his phone. Understandably, many people are now concerned that their Alexa devices are listening to them. Jefferson Graham, from USA Today, recently published an article that describes how you can tell if Alexa has been listening to private conversations of you.

First off, you should know that Amazon makes available to you all recent recordings Alexa has taken. You can check out what the device has recorded via your app through either IOS or Android. Finding your recordings is rather simple: open your app, click left side menu, click Settings, then click History. Here you can playback recordings and delete them. While most recordings you will find will be of requests you have made of Alexa, there may be some that have a “text not available” phrase attached to the file. Those are the ones you want to keep an eye on. What it means when a file is displayed like that, is that your Echo device was “woken” by the wake word, and recorded something that is not a request.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

AMAZON FOUNDER SPACE FIRM TO CREATE LUNAR COLONY

Jeff Bezos announced that his space firm, Blue Origin, has plans to create a lunar settlement. Bezos has said that he would like to work with NASA, or the European Space Union. But if neither wants to participate, he still plans to make this colony happen.

SIMPSONS CREATOR TO RELEASE NEW NETFLIX CARTOON

Matt Groening has announced his new series, “Disenchantment.” The series will premiere on Netflix this August. It will follow the story of Princess Bean, her elf friend Elfo, and her personal demon Luci.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Ditch the scale! Set weight goals and track your progress with PIE: Smart Body Tape Measure!