Nerdy News: Hulk Trilogy, Dr. Who’s New Companions, and Grow a Baby in Your Living Room

Thor: Ragnarok Will Begin Hulk Trilogy

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty quiet about the whereabouts of our angry green giant, we do know he will be returning in the next Thor movie, set to release this November. What we also now know, is this number will start an important journey for Bruce Banner and Hulk. Mark Ruffalo was recently interviewed by Cinema Blend. During the interview, he revealed that Thor: Ragnarok, and the next two Avengers films will act as a three part trilogy for Hulk. Because of parallels that you can already draw between what we have seen from the previews of the newest Thor film, many fans have speculated that the MCU will be taking story lines from Hulk’s comic story arc called “World War Hulk.” In that story arc, Banner and Hulk start to become two distinct, different people. And, Hulk starts to do more than just smash. He is able to start talking with more words than just “smash” and *insert grunt noise here.*

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Tokyo Hooters Locations to Celebrate New Sonic Game

When I think Sonic, I think about seamless levels, bright colors, and an array of anthropomorphic animal characters. What I don’t think of, are well endowed ladies. But Tokyo has different ideas on what is associated with Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic’s newest game, Sonic Forces, is about to get a promotional tour at the Tokyo Hooters locations. I didn’t even know Tokyo had Hooters? The promotional tour includes a special menu, decorations, and a special dance waitresses will do to the game’s theme song.

Dr. Who’s New Companions Revealed

Not only is Dr. Who being reincarnated next year, but she is also getting new companions. Dr. Who, who will be a woman for the very first time, will be getting three new companions: Graham, Ryan, and Yasmin. Graham will be played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole will play Ryan, and Mandip Gil will play Yasmin.

Ride a Destiny 2 Sparrow in Real Life

Fans of Destiny 2, you know how much fun zooming around on your Sparrow is. Well, what if I told you… you could zoom around on a replica in real life? Nitro Circus members got together, and created Sparrow replicas that actually work. These vehicles travel over water, and can go into the air… just like in the game!

GADGET OF THE WEEK :

An Artificial Womb That Grows Baby In Comfort of Your Home

Fascinating, and a little bit weird, the company Futurism is planning to make growing your baby as fun and easy as growing a Chia Pet! Okay, maybe not exactly like a Chia Pet, but you get where I am going with this. Futurism has developed a concept for an incubator…. for human babies. The idea is to grow your baby in your living room. It would come with a microphone, so you could talk to you baby, and a way to feed your growing fetus. The plan is also to make this entire process viewable. It’s not on the market yet, and it might be awhile till it is. But, just a reminder… scientists were able to make an artificial womb for animals earlier this year…