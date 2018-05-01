Nerdy News: Interactive Fantasy Family Park! Go on Quests!

Be Swept Up in Evermore

Described as a “living theatrical environment,” Evermore is a park for fantasy game lovers. Evermore is a fantasy-family adventure park. Located in Utah, the park strives to make their guests feel swept up in a world that only lives in video games and dreams. There will be different season events, story lines for characters at the park, quests you can complete, special effects, costuming, and so many other cool features! It is the park’s goal to be open by July 2018!

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Custom-Print Food to Meet Your Nutritional Needs and Preferences

Jin-Kyu Rhee is an associate professor at Ewha Woman’s University in Seoul. Recently, she has revealed a prototype for a 3D printer that prints food. We’ve presented other 3D printers before on the Nerdy News, and some have even printed edibles. So what makes this one so special? Because it is customizable for the user. Rhee’s goal is to make it so each food item that is printed can be customized to meet the consumers wants and needs; everything from nutritional value, to texture and taste. The printer has 357 nozzles, and the “ink” is made of flash-frozen gels and other materials, that have been ground down into a powder. The ingredients are mixed with water, allowing them to be sprayed out of the printer’s nozzles. One day, these food printers might be readily available, giving people who live in remote areas access to nutritional food where food is scarce.

Nintendo Files Patent for Smart Tech Trading Cards



Trading cards could soon get an upgrade! Nintendo recently filed a patent for what appears to be smart tech trading cards. From what has been reported, it appears they would work much like Nintendo’s Amiibo figures; the cards would interact with devices and games.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

A foldable, “suitcase” grill!



It’s time to fire up those grills! But maybe you want to take your picnic on the go! Or, are only feeding two people? Then this is the mini grill for you. Only $50!