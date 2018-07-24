Nerdy News: James Gunn Fired from Guardians of the Galaxy 3

It was announced last week that director James Gunn has been fired by Disney from the marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. He wrote and directed the first two films of the franchise. About ten years ago, he tweeted a handful of jokes concerning rape, pedophilia, and other taboo subject matter. These tweets were released by a conservative website, challenging people to confront Gunn about the subject matter of these tweets at Comic Con. Many have mixed feelings about this. Some have argued this is the right move by Disney, as the vulgar language and subject matter of those tweets is inexcusable. Others are against Disney’s decision. They claim Gunn had already deleted the tweets, and apologized, for the subject matter of these tweets long ago. They also claimed that the conservative website that released those tweets had to dig through Twitter’s archives to acquire them. There is also the argument of Disney’s contradictory decision to fire Gunn, but keep other stars on that have also said some questionable things in the past.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Reboot Has Fan-Boys Mad

Many are angry at Netflix’s reboot of cartoon classic She-Ra. Many are unimpressed with, what they are calling, the character’s new masculine look. Also a couple of the characters have a changed ethnicity. What critics fail to remember is that THIS IS A CARTOON FOR LITTLE GIRLS. This show is meant to empower young women. It is not meant for the same audience that the original She-Ra was for.

New Walking Dead Trailer Teases “The Whisperers”

A trailer dropped at Comic Con for the ninth season of The Walking Dead. With the announcement that show runner Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick Grimes, many fans are wondering how the character will make his exit. It also has many leaving the fandom and series. But fans might be coming back after a new villain from the comics was revealed. For those that have read the comic, or for those that have good hearing, you will hear whispers of people talking while two characters hide from a hoard of zombies. These new villains are called “The Whisperers,” and has many fans intrigued by how they will be introduced in this next season.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

The Portable Scroll Solar Charger!

Not only is this thing cool looking, but it’s portable and practical. It has a military grade rollable solar panel, along with inputs that allow you to charge your devices. Perfect for when you are having an outdoor adventure or on the go!