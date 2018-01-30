Nerdy News: Once in a Lifetime Lunar Event, and more!

Watch The Super Blue Blood Moon – Happens Once Every 150 Years

On January 31st, the ‘super blue blood moon’ will occur! What exactly makes this event so special? Because it can only happen when three events happen at the same time; the moon is as close as it can get to earth, in the full moon phase, during a full lunar eclipse. It’s called a blood moon because of the reddish color that occurs due to the moon passing through the Earth’s shadow. It’s a super moon because it is closer to the earth than normal. And it is a blue moon, because it is the second full moon occurring in only one month. All of these celestial events occurring at the same time will give way to quite the spectacle in the skies. What is the best way to view it? In the Akron/Canton area, it will start at around 5:51am. The ‘super blue blood moon’ will be at it’s maximum position at around 7:34am, with moonset at 7:37am.

CHECK OUT YOUR LOCATION HERE



HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Game of Thrones April Release Date is FALSE

Recently a rumor has been going around that Maisie Williams, the actress who plays Arya on Game of Thrones, leaked the release month for the last season of Game of Thrones. The ‘quote’ being passed around the internet claims she said it will be released in April of 2019. This is a false rumor, addressed by Williams herself on her Twitter page. The quote in question is from an interview she did years ago. The true release date for the last season of Game of Thrones is still unknown.

Tom Hanks to Play Mister Rogers in Biopic

Could there be a more perfect casting? Called You Are My Friend, the film will be a biopic about Fred Rogers, the beloved star of children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The story will be based around the events that happened when journalist Tom Junod was assigned to write an article on Mr. Rogers by Esquire magazine. It’s scheduled to be released fall 2018.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

The Volocopter! A self-flying drone!