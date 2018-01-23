Nerdy News: Nintendo’s New DIY, And More!

Nintendo Making DIY Cardboard Toys for The Switch

Nintendo has announced they want to take “play” to a new level. After the successful launch of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has announced another feature to the new system: DIY cardboard companion toys. The cardboard toys turn your Joy-Con controllers into anything from a piano, to a robot, to a fishing pole… etc! You then use these accessories to control mini games!

Highlight Reel:

Visit the Pentagon’s Secret Nuclear Bunker

Using images gathered from satellites, documents available to the public, and some imagination and guesswork, analysts from Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) created two underground complexes in Minecraft. These two complexes are apparently reconstructions of the Pentagon’s nuclear bunker in Pennsylvania, and of a bunker built by Russia outside of Moscow. The team at MIIS did this in order to bring attention to how the government prepares for nuclear war, even though they downplay the risk of it happening at all.

Researchers Are Using Bacteria and Broccoli to Create a Treatment for Colon Cancer



The National University of Singapore has researchers that are working on a way to treat colon cancer. The team has developed a cocktail that seems to have positive effects when applied to cancer cells. The cocktail is made of a harmless bacteria found in our guts, which was turned into a probiotic by using broccoli extract. The bacteria attaches itself to cancer cells, and then secretes an enzyme, which the broccoli extract turned into an anticancer agent.

GADGET OF THE WEEK :

Samsung’s Family Hub 3.0 Refrigerator – Price TBA



I know what you are thinking… why would you feature a refrigerator on the Nerdy News? Because it is friggin awesome! I want this fridge for myself! Think of it as a giant computer that keeps the whole family up to date on what is going on! From keeping track to what is in your fridge, leaving memos for each other, order food, giving reminders, sending each other messages, order an uber… this thing does it all!