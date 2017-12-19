Nerdy News: The Pentagon’s Secret UFO Department, Best Games of 2017, And a Reusable, Digital Notepad!

Pentagon Reveals Secret “UFO Investigation” Department

We may not be alone…. Which is why, back in 2007, the Pentagon created the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program. This program was designed to investigate strange phenomenons and instances of objects defying the laws of physics that were being reported. This super secret program ran for 5 years (2007 to 2012), with a budget of $22 million a year. Some videos are now being released to the public, along with some reports and findings.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Possible Preserved Dinosaur Body Found in India

An electrician in India was doing his job, cleaning out a substation that hadn’t been touched in years, when he discovered a startling find! A partially preserved body of what appears to be some kind of dinosaur. Scientists are currently running tests to try and carbon date the remains, and perhaps find DNA signatures that will match other dinosaurs that have been discovered. The body still has skin attached to it’s bones! Because of that, scientists believe it may not be a dinosaur. Some researchers have said it is impossible for dinosaur remains to be in such a preserved state after so long.

Best Games of 2017

Still looking for the best gift for the gamer in your life? Take a quick peek at the list of best game titles for 2017! Maybe there is something on the list that they do not own yet!

Super Mario Odyssey – Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch / Wii U

Horizon Zero Dawn – PS4

Destiny 2 – PS4, XBox One, PC

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – PS4, XBox One, PC

Assasins Creed Origins – PS4, XBox One, PC

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – PS4, PC

South Park: The Fractured But Whole- PS4, XBox One, PC

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Rocketbook Color – $22

This is perfect for any kid, doodler, or person that loves to draw. This notebook is so cool! The artist can use any dry-erasable product to draw in Rocketbook Color’s pages. By using Rocketbook’s app, you can preserve anything drawn on its pages, and even edit the image! Then, just erase and reuse!