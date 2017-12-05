Nerdy News: Plants That Can Spy, Christmas at Hogwarts, Jurassic World Preview, and More!

US Government Creating Spy Plants

DARPA is currently working on a project to turn plants into living scanners and sensors. Called the APT, the Advanced Plant Technologies, the program is working to use behaviors that plants already do, and use them to record and send information. Plants naturally respond to their environment. Light, touch, chemicals, and temperature are just a few things that trigger responses within plants. Scientists are working to modify plants responses to things in their environment, and to send that data somewhere. Plants are also self sustaining, so you wouldn’t have to worry about somehow getting to your device to recharge it, or send an electrical signal to it.

One example of what these modified plants could do, is send us early warnings of impending nuclear attacks, monitor for biological weapons, and maybe even monitor for electromagnetic signals.

Highlight Reel:

The Pokemon Anime has Reached 1,000 Episodes

Pokemon has officially been on the air for 20 years. If that wasn’t impressive enough, the 1,000 episode just aired in Japan! It wasn’t anything special, just a normal story episode. But for us Pokemon trainers out there, it says a lot for our fandom!

Christmas has Arrived at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

This year marks the first year that the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios will Deck the Halls of Hogwarts! The whole Harry Potter area of the park is decorated for the holidays. Mini shows take place at various times around the park, with singers and dancers doing holiday numbers. Also, the castle has a light show where different images are projected all over Hogwarts Castle.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer has Dropped

Jurassic Park fans, get hyped! A new trailer has dropped for JW: Fallen Kingdom! In it, we get to see the return of the T-Rex. The giant lizard seems to be sleeping peacefully in a trailer bed when the heroes open up the door to the trailer. We also see some sort of explosion happen in the forests, that have dinos and our cast running for their lives. Earlier this year, another trailer had dropped highlighting some quick moments from the film. During the trailer, the popular franchise quote “Life Finds A Way,” flashed across the screen.

Gadget of the Week:

