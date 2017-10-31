Nerdy News: Science Behind Ouija, Halloween Freebies, Origin of Jack-O-Lanterns, and more!

THE SCIENCE BEHIND OUIJA BOARDS

We know, we know. You swear you talked to some ex-inmate named Larry that died at a reformatory, while using the Ouija board in high school. But I’ve got news for you, it was all in your head! The first time these boards were used, they were considered a fun parlor trick. We are talking back in the 1890s. But then, American spiritualists claimed people were talking to dead people, and everyone got freaked out.

So what causes the movement? You do silly! As you may already know, our bodies are never truly completely at rest. This is known as the “Ideomotor Effect.” This tiny movements can actually be subconsciously affected by you and your thoughts. So, if you are thinking about moving a thing around a board to create messages from a fake dead person… you will.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

HALLOWEEN FREEBIES AND SPECIALS

Don’t let this day pass you by without getting some freebies, that you don’t have to go door to door for!

-Krispy Kreme – Wear a costume, get a free donut!

-Shoney’s – Kids get a free trick or treat bag!

-Chipotle – 3pm to close, go to costume and get a meal for $3!

-Papa John’s – Get a free medium pizza with a $15 menu purchase with promo code “Creepy”

-Starbuck’s has released a limited time “Zombie Frappucino”

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SONY’S PARIS GAMES WEEK EVENT

At Sony’s Paris Game Week presentation, they released a bunch of new trailers for highly anticipated games. Some of the trailers that fans are most hyped for are: Far Cry 5 Co-Op, Monster Hunter World, Call of Duty WW2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Spiderman, God of War, and the Last of Us 2.

THE ORIGINS OF JACK-O-LANTERNS

I don’t know about you, but every year I gut a pumpkin, carve a stupid face on it, and put it on my porch so the world can see what I did. But why do we do this? It actually goes back to an Irish legend about Stingy Jack. Back in the day, they used turnips and potatoes to carve faces onto. But once people came to North America, it switched to pumpkins. As for the Stingy Jack legend? It is said that Jack invited the Devil to have a drink with him. But, Stingy Jack didn’t want to pay for his drink. Jack convinced the devil to turn into a coin so he could pay for his drink. Then, Jack put the coin in his pocket next to a silver cross, so the Devil couldn’t change back. He eventually freed him on the terms that the Devil wouldn’t bother him for a year. Jack then tricked him again the next year, with the same stipulation that he would free him if he left him alone and did not claim his soul, should he die. Welp, Jack died, and God didn’t want a trickster jerk in heaven, and the devil didn’t want him either. So, he was given a piece of coal to light his path, which he placed in a turnip, as he wandered the earth for the rest of eternity.

GADGET OF THE WEEK :

Honda RoboCas Electric Mobility Concept

It’s like R2D2, meets a food truck, meets a speaker, meets a scooter! Honda wants to change the way you get around. Enter this cute little robot, car thing. It can be a food stall, or you can use it as a power source, or a cooler, or a scooter! And, it has a digital face on it.