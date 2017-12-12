Nerdy News: Tarantino and His R Rated Star Trek, A Medical First for the U.S., Touching Tributes to Carrie Fisher, and More!

Quentin Tarantino Making an R Rated Stark Trek Movie

A story that has many people scratching their heads, it has been announced Tarantino will be creating an R rated Star Trek movie. Reports say he got an idea for a film, and pitched it to J.J. Abrams as a possible sequel to his already established franchise. Abrams liked what he heard, and now the two are working together on a fourth movie in the new franchise. Apparently things have moved very quickly, a screenplay will be written soon. While I think a Taratino take on Star Trek would be cool for fans “into that” sort of sharp, aggressive story telling, I wonder how it is going to fit into the overall movie story line. While we did say the “F” word in the last Star Trek movie released, I don’t think Abrams has even toed the line on how Tarantino likes to express himself in his films. It will be an interesting take to say the least.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Ready Player One Trailer Filled with Easter Eggs

Ready Player One is a new movie, based on a book by Ernest Cline, that seems to be every gamer’s dream. The plot follows Wade Watts as he traverses a virtual reality world, called OASIS, as he tries to find a treasure hidden by the game’s late creator, competing with other players to find the prize. The movie opens next March. Some Easter eggs in the trailer include: the Mach 5 from Speed Racer, the Batmobile, the bike from Akira, Miss Pacman, Ryu from Street Fighter, the DeLorean from Back to the Future, Deathstroke from DC comics, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, and so much more!

Woman with Transplanted Uterus Gives Birth, A First for U.S.

The woman’s name and family identity is being withheld for their own privacy and protection, but doctors confirm that the first baby born from a transplanted uterus has been born. The mother was born without a uterus, and received her transplant from a living donor last year. She gave birth last month to a healthy baby boy. This entire process is still considered to be in the trial stages, but doctor’s have said nearly 50,000 women could be potential candidates. These transplants are meant to be temporary. The woman who receives the transplant can have maybe one or two children before the uterus is removed.

With The Last Jedi Premiere, Tributes to Carrie Fisher Abounded

Last Saturday, Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered in L.A. But it wasn’t without the bittersweet reminder Carrie Fisher, our Princess Leia, was no longer with us. People made sure to give many tributes to the late actress. From director Rian Johnson, he was quoted saying, “I want to dedicate tonight to Carrie who is up there right now flipping me the bird, saying ‘Damn it Rian, don’t you dare make this night a solemn tribute.’ ” Her daughter, Billie Lourds, wearing Princess Leia’s hairstyle to the premiere. Also, after the credits, a still of Fisher pops up with the caption, “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.”

GADGET:

The Gomer Soft Friendly Robot – $230

Not only does this little guy help you out around the house by bringing things to you if asked (drinks, devices, etc.), he does so much more! It learns your emotions and responds to them! It also can entertain your kids, and interact with your pets. It also has cameras, and you can interact via wireless connection. So, if you want it to check on your pets while you are away from home.