Nerdy News: Update on LOTR TV series,

Amazon Has Confirmed “Lord of the Rings” TV Series

Amazon addressed rumors that they had acquired the rights to create a television series based on J.R.R. Tolkein’s The Fellowship of the Ring. And it is true! Like many fans, I am on the fence about this. The whole Lord of the Rings movie series was done very well, in my opinion. Although some major plot points from the books were left out (example: the hobbits taking back the Shire), the cinematic telling of the beloved book series stayed true to the original content for the most part. So what could this series cover, that hasn’t already been covered by the movies? Amazon has announced that they plan on telling stories that take place BEFORE the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. They also said they will be covering new stories not told before. So, I am also guessing we won’t be going as far back as The Hobbit then? I dunno. No release date has been announced yet. But this fan will remain cautiously optimistic on this new exploration of lore from Middle Earth.

Update on Marvel Cinematic Universe Projects

Deadpool: We got out first teaser trailer for the second installment of Deadpool! And it is hilarious. Deadpool does his best Bob Ross impression. In the middle of him painting his happy little trees, we get a quick montage of sequences from the new film, then back to Deadpool painting a lovely landscape using hues such as “Betty White” and “Red Dit.” We also got a glimpse at Cable! Coming out next year!

Avengers: Infinity War: The time is fast approaching when our super heroes will once again join together to fight evil! Sebastian Stan will be joining the cast once again as Captain America’s childhood friend Bucky Barnes. He recently revealed at a Comic Con that there has been some frustration on set due to scripts. There is so much secrecy surrounding this film, that the cast never receives the full script. This added a complication to working on this film because of all of the different stories and characters. Without receiving the full script, it could get frustrating in trying to understand where every character was coming or going.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Doctors Attempt Gene Editing on Living Person’s DNA

Brian Madeux is 44 years old, and has lived with Hunter’s Syndrome, and the complications that come with it, his entire life. This is a rare disorder that causes damage to one’s cells. Some symptoms and complications from Hunter’s Syndrome include problems with hearing, difficulties surrounding the heart and breathing, and malformation of bones and joints. There is still no cure for this disease, just treatments and therapies that can help manage it. Patients who choose to have these procedures done will still suffer complications from this disease though. That’s why doctors for the first time have attempted in-body gene-editing treatment on a living person. This procedure still hasn’t been approved by the FDA, meaning Madeux is the test subject that will help determine if this procedure is safe for human subjects.

Buses in London Run on Fuel Made From Coffee Grounds

Transport for London have started using biofuels to cut down on emissions! While many biofuels are already being used in many of London’s buses, this new coffee-derived biofuel is a new addition to the list. The fuel is made by a company called Bio-bean. Bio-bean has announced that they have already produced enough fuel to power one bus for a whole year!

GADGET OF THE WEEK / UNIQUE GIFT IDEA:

Aquarius Water Manipulating Fountain Lamp – $196.15

