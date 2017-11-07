Netflix Email Scam

If you have Netflix keep an eye out for an email scam so you don’t become a victim. Scam emails started being sent on Friday and they tell subscribers they need to update their billing details. Then they are given an email to a fake website where they are instructed to enter their personal info and credit card details. If you’re got an email and want to double check it’s authenticity you can go to netflix.com/security for information. Experts say to spot a scam always check the email address of the sender and go directly to the website that sent you the email and check your account messages. Another tip is to look for grammatical errors and wording that just doesn’t seem correct.