NETFLIX GUIDE!!!
By John Stewart
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 2:18 PM

Here’s what’s coming to (and leaving) Netflix this month.

ARRIVING :
* Netflix Original

July 1

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8
    Bo Burnham: what.

  • Chocolat

  • Deceived

  • Finding Neverland

  • Get Smart

  • Happy Gilmore

  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

  • Interview with the Vampire

  • Journey to the Center of the Earth

  • Jurassic Park

  • Jurassic Park III

  • Madam Secretary: Season 4

  • Menace II Society

  • NCIS: Season 15

  • Pandorum

  • Penelope

  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2

  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

  • Scooby-Doo

  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

  • Spanglish

  • Stealth

  • Swordfish

  • The Boondock Saints

  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park

  • The Princess Diaries

  • The Voices

  • Traitor

  • Troy

  • Van Helsing

  • We Own the Night

  • We the Marines

  • What We Started

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback

  • Good Witch: Season 4

  • Romina

  • The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup*

July 5

  • Blue Valentine

July 6

  • Anne with an E: Season 2*

  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed*

  • First Team: Juventus: Part B*

  • Free Rein: Season 2*

  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2*

  • Sacred Games*

  • Samantha!*

  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course*

  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter*

  • The Skin of The Wolf*

  • White Fang*

July 7

  • Scream 4

July 9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

  • Drug Lords: Season 2*

July 12

  • Gone Baby Gone

July 13

  • How It Ends*

  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now*

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

  • Sugar Rush*

  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants*

July 15

  • Bonusfamiljen: Season 2*

  • Going for Gold

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2*

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors*

  • Dark Tourist*

  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3

  • Duck Duck Goose*

  • Father of the Year*

  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4*

  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot*

  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After*

  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1*

  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2*

July 22

  • An Education

  • Disney’s Bolt

July 24

  • The Warning*

  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial*

July 27

  • Cupcake & Dino – General Services*

  • Extinction*

  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6*

  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome*

  • The Bleeding Edge*

  • The Worst Witch: Season 2*

  • Welcome to the Family*

July 28

  • Shameless: Season 8

  • The Company Men

July 29

  • Her

  • Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

  • A Very Secret Service: Season 2*

July 31

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3*

LEAVING:

Leaving July 1

  • Alive

  • Along Came Polly

  • An Honest Liar

  • Beerfest

  • Before Midnight

  • Bring It On

  • Bring It On Again

  • Bring It On: All or Nothing

  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

  • Bring It On: In It to Win It

  • Cocktail

  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

  • Lethal Weapon

  • Lethal Weapon 2

  • Lethal Weapon 3

  • Lethal Weapon 4

  • Little Women

  • Michael Clayton

  • Midnight in Paris

  • Mixed Signals

  • More Than a Game

  • Pandemic

  • Piglet’s Big Movie

  • Rugrats Go Wild

  • Scary Movie

  • Scream 3

  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

  • The Art of War

  • Tropic Thunder

  • V for Vendetta

Leaving July 2

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s

  • Leaving 7/8/18

  • Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 9

  • Ratchet and Clank

  • Serena

Leaving July 11

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving July 14

  • Wild Hogs

Leaving July 15

  • Convergence

  • Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

  • Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving July 16

  • Changeling

  • Wanted

Leaving July 29

  • The Den

Leaving July 30

  • A Cinderella Story

  • Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

  • Swing State

 

