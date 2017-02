Professional sports will try out new rules sometimes and this summer minor league baseball teams will be trying out a new rule to shorten extra inning games. The proposed change would have a runner start out at 2nd base when there are extra innings. The idea is that it would shorten extra inning games. My guess is that if goes well in the minor leagues we may see that new rule in the majors by next year. Do you think this is a good rule?

READ MORE HERE