Gross. Okay. We’ve had the bucket challenge, the cinnamon challenge, just to name a few. Now? The porta-potty challenege! Teens try to cram as many people as they can into a porta-potty… Ew.

The new thing teens are doing is called the “Port-a-Potty Challenge”: https://t.co/icRuVLAUSI pic.twitter.com/Ym1iOPTxMp — Deadspin (@Deadspin) October 5, 2017

READ MORE HERE