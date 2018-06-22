New-Look Ohio Driver’s Licenses Coming Soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The state of Ohio is gearing up for their new-look drivers licenses, as well as for the changes in the way you will get those licenses.

Starting on Monday July 2nd, all licenses will be produced at a single plant in the Columbus area.

They will be sent to you 10 days after you apply, as you usually do, at your Deputy Registrar’s office.

In the interim you can carry a temporary document as well as the old license that’s been perforated.

But you don’t need that new-look license until your normal expiration date.