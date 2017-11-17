A New “Public Mural” In Canton (Click for NSFW Photo)

If you visit 1000 12th St NW in Canton, you can see the art project for yourself. Roland Burns has had a tense relationship with the Canton building and code enforcement officials for some time now. He even went to jail at one point in 2015 for misdemeanor criminal charges, and zoning violations that were occurring at multiple properties he owned. The painting was created after Burns was asked to repaint or seal the exterior of this particular building. So…. he did:

Burns says Assistant Law Director Jason Reese said he didn’t care if Burns painted genitalia on the building. Reese denies this. Technically, the paint job is up to code. But the subject of the paint job, and how it was completed is where the problem may be. Burns agreed to repaint over his art project, but only if Reese is removed from his position.