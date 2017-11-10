New Toy Hall of Fame Inductees

A unidentified granddaughter of Vice President Dick Cheney plays with a paper airplane before the start of the evening session at Madison Square Garden during the Republican National Convention in New York, Monday, Aug. 30, 2004. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The paper airplane, Clue and the Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame! There are now 65 toys in the Hall. The toys that missed out being enshrined this year include:

sand

Uno

play food

Risk

Matchbox cars

My Little Pony

Magic 8 Ball

PEZ candy dispenser

Transformers