The paper airplane, Clue and the Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame! There are now 65 toys in the Hall. The toys that missed out being enshrined this year include:
sand
Uno
play food
Risk
Matchbox cars
My Little Pony
Magic 8 Ball
PEZ candy dispenser
Transformers
New Toy Hall of Fame Inductees
