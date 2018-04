CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The man who will serve as chairman of the board for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village project may not have needed the phone call from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to jump on board, but it didn’t hurt.

What the call to Michael Klein says for Canton though, is the importance the city plays for the NFL, going forward.

Klein was in town last week for the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner.

He reportedly plans to purchase a home in Stark County.