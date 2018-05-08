NN: DC Universe Streaming Service Is A Go!

As if we didn’t have enough streaming services already, Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have announced they want to throw their hat in the streaming service market as well. The DC streaming service will be known as DC Universe. The announcement was first made on DC Comics’ web page, along with a list of shows that will be made available to those who purchase the streaming service. Some of the shows expected to be available on the service are an animated Harley Quinn cartoon, a live action version of Teen Titans called Titans, the third season of Young Justice, and a couple more.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Fortnite Has an Infinity War Crossover Event



Right around the time Avengers: Infinity War came out, Fortnite launched a couple of new heroes and villains. But now, Epic announced on their Twitter page that there will be a crossover between the two franchises. Many are predicting it will be a gigantic 50 vs 50 match, pitting heroes against villains. The event launches today!

Largest Cherry Blossom Tree Made of Legos



LEGOLAND Japan has outdone themselves! For their one year anniversary, they created an everlasting cherry tree out of legos! The sculpture is so big, it made it into the Guiness Book of World Records for the biggest cherry blossom tree made out of legos. The tree wasn’t built in Japan though. It was created in Czech Republic, then shipped to LEGOLAND. Some quick facts about the tree: it is made out of 881,470 bricks, is 14 feet tall, took over 6,000 hours to build, and weighs over 7,000 pounds! It even has working lanterns!

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Purses and Clutches with a built in phone charger!



Who hasn’t been there? On the go and your phone starts to die! Maybe you brought your power chord, but can’t find an outlet! Or maybe you forgot your charger at home? This charger goes with you, wherever you go! Get a fashionable clutch, or purse, that has a built in charger! We featured the Kate Spade brand as the gadget this week, but there are other, cheaper options out there as well!