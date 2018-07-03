NN: Overwatch Bribing Players to Play Nice!

Overwatch recently rolled out some new updates: a brand new hero (yay Hammond!), a group finding feature, and the ability to endorse other players. While all these updates have fans buzzing, the endorsement feature is what caught my eye. As many online gamers know, online communities and matches can be a toxic place. With constant bad mouthing, trash talking, and name calling. But Overwatch has heard players complaints about the toxic environment surrounding their PvP environment and is looking to change that. With the new Endorsement feature, players can “endorse” a player that they enjoyed playing with, or one who was particularly nice. Many are welcoming the change. But of course, others are now claiming that “fake niceness” is abounding during matches.

Personally, I would take fake niceness over another 12 year old saying something insulting about my mother any day.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Avengers 4 Title May Have Been Leaked



Trent Opaloch, a cinematographer, recently updated his IMDB page’s resume. He discovered his mistake and edited his resume, but that wasn’t before a keen eye’d observer from the Underground saw it. Opaloch added a new movie to his resume: Avengers 4: End Game. This has many fans speculating the next movie to feature out favorite supers. This could also be Marvel trying to throw us off the trail though. They were notorious for that leading up to Avengers: Infinity War.

