NN: Star Wars Film Rumors, Moons, and More!

Rumors recently came out that, due to the poor performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story, that Lucasfilm’s plans for an Obi-Wan stand alone film are put on hold. Lucasfilm has come forward saying these rumors are false! But now there is a new rumor going around: the stand alone Obi-Wan Kenobi film will only be available for streaming on Disney’s new streaming service. Disney is releasing their own streaming service next year. Reports are claiming that Disney wants to have high-profile content available on the service to be able to compete against Netflix and Hulu.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

The Strawberry Moon In June!

Happening June 27th, the Strawberry Moon will be in the sky! Why is it called a Strawberry moon? It was named by the Alonquin tribe, who knew that when this full moon was in the sky, it was the right time to pick strawberries. It’s other names are Honey Moon and Mead Moon.

Moon rise will either be later June 27th, or early on June 28th.

Rick and Morty Season 4 In Production!

Justin Roiland recently announced that season 4 of Rick and Morty has started production! He also said that the length of time between season will be shorter. The length of time between season 2 and 3 was 18 months! Roiland says part of the reason the wait for each new season will be shorter is partly because of the 70-episode order! The other is because Roiland and Dan Harmon haev finally found a working-rhythm that works!

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter

You love the wireless capabilities of Bluetooth, but maybe some of your favorite devices don’t have that capabilities! Well, fret no more! The Logitech Bluetooth Audio Adapter will make any speaker system you have into a Bluetooth speaker!