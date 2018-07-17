NN: The Longest Lunar Eclipse, and So Many Shows!

Coming up on July 27th, the moon will pass through Earth’s shadow for the first time in 7 years! This lunar eclipse will be the longest eclipse in the 21st century, lasting 101 minutes. Unfortunately, the eclipse will mostly be seen on the Eastern hemisphere. That includes Africa, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Mars is also expected to be really close to the moon during this, making it visible to the naked eye.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Joss Whedon Gets New HBO Series “The Nevers”



The Avengers director, Joss Whedon, just announced that he has a new sci-fi series coming to HBO. Called The Nevers, it follows a group of Victorian era women that posses strange abilities. These women band together with a mission that may change the course of history. Whedon says HBO is a perfect fit for his new series, because the channel is known for their cinematic long-form storytelling. HBO won the show in a bidding war with Netflix.

Rugrats Reboot Coming Soon



Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures announced that beloved 90s classic, Rugrats, will be getting a relaunch. Tommy, Chuckie, and the whole gang will be returning after Nickelodeon ordered 26 new episodes, along with new characters as well. Paramount Players, which is a new film division, will also be creating a new live, CGI movie with the show’s characters. Unlike the Power Puff Girls, this reboot might be done right since the show’s original creators, Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain, will be returning as executive producers!

Uncharted Fan Film Starring Nathan Fillion

Naughty Dog has wanted to turn action game series Uncharted into a movie for a long time. Fans of the series have often said that Firefly star Nathan Fillion would be the perfect actor to play the series’s main protagonist Nathan Drake. This week, Fillion hinted at something revealed this week that linked him to the Uncharted games series. Turn out, it was a fan film created, starring him as Nathan Drake.

Gadget of the Week:

The Tent Jacket!



Ever wish you could bring camping with you wherever you go? Then check out this tent jacket! At first glance, it looks like a stylish jacket or cardigan. But it can transform into a make shift shelter! Use it when you are camping out for Black Friday, you decide you want to take a quick nap in the office, or you haven’t received enough attention today, so you pitch a tent in the middle of Pat Catans.