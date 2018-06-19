NN: Walking Dead Star to Return and New Marvel Show!

News recently broke that Andrew Lincoln would soon be leaving The Walking Dead. This has people asking: What is going to happen to Rick Grimes? Some wonder if he is going to get picked off by a horde of zombies. Others wonder if he may just wander off from the group to live in the woods as a hermit. But, more news on the horizon has fans leaning more towards Rick Grimes meeting his maker.

Jon Bernthal, who played Shane, is confirmed to be coming back next season. Fans will remember that Shane was killed off in season 2. This has many thinking he will back in the form of a hallucination to a dying Rick. Nothing has been confirmed concerning the reason for Shane’s return.

HIGHLIGHT REEL:

Organic Matter Found on Mars



The Mars Curiosity rover has found organic matter in 3 billion-year-old mudstone. It also found methane in Mars’s atmosphere, which is a simple organic molecule. About 95% of the methane found in earth’s atmosphere comes from living organisms. This means the methane found on Mars could be created by lifeforms. These are exciting developments because it’s these kinds of signs that scientists look for to determine if a planet could support, or if it ever supported, life.

Sarah Reviews: Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger



After watching a couple episodes, I can say this superhero duo is one of my new favorite shows. Cloak and Dagger is based on the comic that shares its name. Their powers are the same, but the stories of the characters are different from the comics. The show follows the story of Tandy, who is Dagger, and Tyrone, who is Cloak. The two meet through tragic circumstances when their powers manifest at the same time at a young age. After their first encounter with one another, they go their separate ways. It then follows how the events of their past have now affected their future, and push them back together. Cloak and Dagger explores family trauma, teen angst, the battle between light and dark, all while throwing in mystical powers that have yet to be fully explained to the audience. While at times the story can be confusing, especially with me trying to figure out how their powers connect them (Are their powers linked? Are they not linked? Do they need each other to balance each other out?), the characters still draw me in. Dagger has the ability to create light daggers, while Cloak can engulf himself and others in darkness and transport them to other locations. The mystery, and my many unanswered questions about our protagonists, have had me hooked for a couple weeks now. If you are looking for a show that explores human connections, and how our past is always looming behind us, this is the show for you. You can catch it on Disney’s Freeform, or on Hulu.

GADGET OF THE WEEK:

Your child’s new best friend, and creepy spy for mom and dad! The iPal!

