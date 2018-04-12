No Early Trump Backlash in Stark Primary Voting

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Anyone who thought anti-Donald Trump voters might be beating down the doors at the Stark County Board of Elections to vote early or request absentee ballots already: that hasn’t happened here.

The first day of early in-person voting on Tuesday was average, or perhaps even a little light says Deputy Elections Director Jeanette Mullane.

As of midday Wednesday, the office had 693 Republican and 627 Democrat early votes or absentee ballot requests.

Early voting continues at the Board office through Primary Election day, May 8.

You can also ask for an absentee ballot through the Saturday before the Election.