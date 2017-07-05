No, NASA Does Not Have A Child Slave Colony on Mars

The fact that NASA had to release an official statement denying allegations that they were running a child-slave colony on Mars is troubling. Seriously people.

This all started because of radio host Alex Jones. Last Thursday, Jones interviewed a self-proclaimed “American activist and former CIA officer,” Robert David Steele. Steele suggested NASA had kidnapped children, and shipped them off to Mars to live on a secret colony.

He also claimed some of the people kidnapped were killed for their blood and bone marrow.

And yes, people actually believed his claims.

 

