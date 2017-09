The province of New Brunswick has decided no child over the age of 16 is allowed to trick or treat, whether they have a costume or not. If they are caught, they could face a $200 fine. You don’t even need to be trick or treating to get hit with the fine! Being outside with a mask on is enough to get you in trouble. Some people are all for the ban! Others state that some kids get a late start in life to trick or treat, or they may be taking out younger siblings.

READ MORE HERE