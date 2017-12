NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A fire in North Canton early Tuesday morning.

The city’s fire department knocked down a fire at a two-story home in the 1100 block of Salway Avenue.

Fire was behind the wall, above the chimney and running up to the attic area.

The family inside noticed light smoke in the house and got out OK.

The department reports significant smoke and water damage to the house.

They continue looking for the cause.