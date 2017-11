CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Most school levies on Tuesday’s ballot in Stark County were renewal issues that all passed.

But the one new tax that did go down to defeat was the North Canton City School District’s combination 3.99 mill property tax and .75-percent income tax increase.

It got a resounding “no” from 68% of voters.

Superintendent Jeff Wendorf thinks they’ll likely go back to voters in May of next year.

But, he says $2 million in additional cuts will need to be made for the next school year.