Nothing in Stark, But Hepatitis A Outbreak in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – No known cases in Canton or Stark County yet, but the state Department of Health has declared an outbreak of Hepatitis A.
There were 82 cases of the liver disease as of Monday, but four neighboring states have hundreds of cases, including Kentucky at over 700.
Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the “A” version of the disease is able to spread more quickly through close-quarter facilities, like food processing plants and jails.
It’s spread when people ingest fecal matter from those with the disease.
Here’s the state health department’s recommendations with the virus:
People at increased risk for hepatitis A include those who have direct contact with individuals infected with the virus; travelers to countries where the virus is prevalent; men who have sex with men; people who use street drugs whether they are injected or not; people with blood clotting factor disorders; people with chronic liver disease; and household members and other close contacts of adopted children newly arrived from countries where hepatitis A is common. Ohio’s hepatitis A outbreak cases appear to be primarily among people who use illegal drugs, those who have been incarcerated, people who have had contact with known cases, those also infected with hepatitis C, men who have sex with men, and people experiencing homelessness.
ODH has sent a health alert to all local health departments across the state with guidance on investigating hepatitis A cases and identifying high-risk groups for vaccination. ODH also is encouraging healthcare providers and others who interact with people seeking care to evaluate them for vaccination based on their risk factors for hepatitis A, and to provide vaccination or refer them to the local health department for vaccination when appropriate.
Local health departments are investigating all hepatitis A cases within their jurisdictions. Public health workers interview people diagnosed with hepatitis A to identify other individuals who may have been in close contact with them. The public health workers assess these individuals to determine whether they should receive post-exposure vaccination as a precaution so that they don’t get the hepatitis A virus and spread it to others.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, clay-colored stools and jaundice. People with hepatitis A can experience mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.