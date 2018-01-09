Nurses, Kucinich, Others Rally Outside of Affinity

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – About a hundred Affinity Medical Center nurses were joined by former patients and political leaders on Tuesday morning.

They gathered in the cold outside the Massillon hospital, all of them saying they will fight to keep it open.

Former Congressman and now candidate-for-governor Dennis Kucinich was meeting with the city’s mayor, explaining how legal action was used to save several hospitals in the Cleveland area.

The nurses carried signs reading “Save Affinity – Communities Need Hospitals”

They chanted “patients over profits”.