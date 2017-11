GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – It was a warm and rather wet October, according to weather observers at the Akron Canton Airport.

The temperature averaged 58.2 degrees last month.

That’s 6.5 degree above normal.

The just over 3-and-a-half-inches of rain we got was three-quarters-of-an-inch above normal.

We never did get that anticipated trace of snow at the airport on Wednesday.

However, the National Weather Service Cleveland office says they got reports of sleet in the Wooster area.