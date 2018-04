NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT District 11 is taking the lid off of $180 million in road projects in the district this year, with $7 million being spent in Carroll County.

The biggest project in Carroll County is a $2.4 million repaving of much of Route 164 in the southern part of the county.

Work is set to start May 1.

Traffic generally will be maintained, though the road is closed between Perrysville and Kilgore this week for a couple of culvert replacements.