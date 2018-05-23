ODOT Massillon Outpost Moving Closer to Route 30

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT is moving down the ‘road’ in Massillon.

They are clearing land just south of Route 30 near the Richville Drive exit for construction of a new 20,000 square foot outpost facility, with other additional structures on site.

The outpost will replace the current one on Walnut Road SW.

It should be open next February.

The facility will staff with 22 ODOT workers during the winter months.

ODOT’s Brent Kovacs says the new location will make their equipment more accessible to western parts of Stark County.

They have a maintenance garage in Canton on Route 62, with five outposts around the county.